KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 257.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQM. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

SQM opened at $51.04 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

