KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $133.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.98. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $214,481.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,541 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

