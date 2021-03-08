KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,442,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

