KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CF Industries by 16.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in CF Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 28.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF opened at $47.12 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

