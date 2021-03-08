KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.