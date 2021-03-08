KBC Group NV Sells 2,172 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,674 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,463. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $308.17 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.53. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

