KBC Group NV Sells 220,579 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,579 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $40.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.