KBC Group NV Sells 6,322 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.90 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

