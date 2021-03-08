KBC Group NV Sells 7,260 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 153,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,496,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI opened at $29.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.