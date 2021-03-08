KBC Group NV Sells 89,055 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89,055 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 121,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,026,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.52.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $109.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

