KBC Group NV Sells 9,764 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

