KBC Group NV Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at $4,419,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.19.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Argus began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

