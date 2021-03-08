KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,332 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth $51,430,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Mosaic by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after buying an additional 1,065,629 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after buying an additional 742,528 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

