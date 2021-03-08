Keep3rV1 Market Cap Hits $55.59 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $55.59 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for $277.94 or 0.00548838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.78 or 0.00461635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00067073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00081704 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.12 or 0.00452446 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

