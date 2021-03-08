KeeperDAO (ROOK) Hits One Day Volume of $3.67 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $15.01 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $411.99 or 0.00797522 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.73 or 0.00458254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00066649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00075726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00079702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00459288 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

