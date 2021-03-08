Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $854.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 854 ($11.16) and last traded at GBX 803.76 ($10.50), with a volume of 5996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71).

The company has a market cap of £580.40 million and a PE ratio of 21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 767.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 667.03.

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

