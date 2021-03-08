Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Kellogg by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kellogg by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $59.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.