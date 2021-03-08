Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Kemper worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after buying an additional 244,098 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 406,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 24,331 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 47.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 51,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $78.78 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.04.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.