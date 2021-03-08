Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.32

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 18497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

