Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.99 ($23.52).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching €15.00 ($17.65). The company had a trading volume of 11,334,123 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.