Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €199.00 Price Target

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €199.00 ($234.12) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €189.63 ($223.09).

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €4.36 ($5.13) on Monday, hitting €193.48 ($227.62). The company had a trading volume of 2,238,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €164.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €148.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €196.16 ($230.78).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

