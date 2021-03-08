Kernel Group Holdings, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Quiet Period Will End on March 15th

Kernel Group’s (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 15th. Kernel Group had issued 26,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kernel Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:KRNLU opened at $10.15 on Monday. Kernel Group has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

