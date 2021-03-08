KeyCorp Comments on The Gap, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Gap in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get The Gap alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $28.39.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

In related news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Gap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Gap by 26.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.