KeyCorp Increases Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $90.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

SYNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

SYNH stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,393. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

