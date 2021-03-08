KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 98,709 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler cut KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

