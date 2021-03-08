KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,877 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 949,194 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

