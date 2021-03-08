KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after buying an additional 2,787,724 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.