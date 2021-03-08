KeyCorp Weighs in on Trip.com Group Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Trip.com Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCOM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,959,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 399,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 312,095 shares in the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

