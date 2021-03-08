Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.93

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.93 and traded as high as C$26.22. Keyera shares last traded at C$25.72, with a volume of 890,615 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB increased their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.82.

Get Keyera alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 685.71%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.