Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $895.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,276,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 878,987 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $134.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

