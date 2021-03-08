Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.16

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.16 and last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 3401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $207,113.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,596 shares in the company, valued at $370,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,776. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 70,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

