KickToken 1-Day Volume Reaches $436,212.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, KickToken has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $436,212.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.54 or 0.00793220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00041438 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

