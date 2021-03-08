Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Price Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $75.00. The company traded as high as $68.84 and last traded at $68.36. 1,905,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,298,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

