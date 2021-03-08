Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Trading Up 6.7%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 392,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 373,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $527.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kimball International by 1,023.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kimball International by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

