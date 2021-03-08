Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.05

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 91095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.