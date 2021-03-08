Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

