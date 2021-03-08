Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 163727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.