Kin (KIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $493,492.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Kin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $146.24 million and $493,492.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

