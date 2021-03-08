Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

