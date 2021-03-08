King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 10,777 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.23% of NV5 Global worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 495.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $99.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

