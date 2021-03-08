King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,560 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 830.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $239.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.10 and a 200 day moving average of $235.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $265.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

