King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 36,600 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.24% of Avid Technology worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVID. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 119.3% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 818,716 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $6,097,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 57.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $19.22 on Monday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $849.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

