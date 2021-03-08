King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 3,921 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Kroger by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.74.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,592,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

