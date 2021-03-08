King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 6,282 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $125.23 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

