King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Lantronix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 92.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTRX opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

