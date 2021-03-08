King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Argo Group International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,131,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,159 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,070 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $49.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

