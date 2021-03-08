King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of PQ Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PQG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PQ Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 163,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PQ Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 117,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PQ Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in PQ Group by 632.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

