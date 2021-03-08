King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,556,000 after acquiring an additional 239,296 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Murphy USA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Murphy USA by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,344,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

MUSA opened at $125.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average of $129.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

