King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,410 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 562,056 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 357,138 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,232.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,544 shares of company stock worth $22,163,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

