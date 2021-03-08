King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,589.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.